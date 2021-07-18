PBC restores practicing licence of PM's nephew

LAHORE: The Punjab Bar Council (PBC) on Saturday restored the practicing licence of Hassan Khan Niazi Advocate, nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, after complainant Ayaz Butt withdrew his complaint against him.

PBC Vice Chairman Amjad Iqbal Khan had suspended the license of Hassan Khan Niazi and referred the matter to executive committee of the bar for further proceedings.

While referring the matter to the executive committee, Khan said that the complaint needs consideration and thus a notice should be issued to the respondent for July 17.

"The license of respondent Hassan Khan Niazi to practice as advocate would remain suspended," the order said.

However, Niazi appeared before the PBC executive committee, which restored his licence after the complaint against him was withdrawn.

It may be mentioned that Shahzadi Nargis, a widow of former Balochistan Governor Nawab Akbar Bugti, had got an FIR registered against Niazi with Islampura police, alleging him of attacking her when she appeared before a sessions court to secure bail in a case of cyber crime registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Nargis also alleged that Niazi and his accomplices first abused her in the presence of her lawyer and then tried to strangulate her with an intention to take her life.

