Punjab govt extends date for payment of ST on services

LAHORE: The Punjab government has extended date for payment of sales tax on services as well as filing of sales tax returns/withholding statements, said sources. They said a notification has been issued by the Punjab government suggesting that the date has been extended under subsection 1 of section 84 of the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act, 2012.

Accordingly, the Punjab Revenue Authority has extended the due date of payment of Punjab Sales Tax and filing of sales tax returns/withholding statements for the tax period June 2021 up to 26th July 2021. This facility has been extended to all the registered persons, including withholding agents, the notification added.

