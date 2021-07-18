ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,760
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
986,668
2,78324hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
354,103
Punjab
349,890
Balochistan
28,884
Islamabad
84,399
KPK
140,293
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Senate chairman calls on PA speaker

Recorder Report 18 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani leading a delegation called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence on Saturday and felicitated Moonis Elahi's inclusion in the federal cabinet and also inquired about the health of Ch Shujat Hussain.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha was also present in the meeting whereas the delegation included Senator Sarfaraz Bugti, Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Abdul Qadir, and Malik Faisal. In the meeting, views were exchanged about prevailing national political situation including Balochistan and matters of mutual interest.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani appreciated the action of Ch Parvez Elahi of getting senators elected unopposed from Punjab and completion of the political process in a positive manner.

Thanking Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi said that due to joint efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League (PML), Punjab is moving on the path to progress. He said that the previous governments had deprived the people of basic facilities by stopping our welfare development projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SENATE Sadiq Sanjrani Senate chairman PA speaker

Senate chairman calls on PA speaker

PSDP 2021-22: Rs133.66bn released against budgeted Rs900bn

Border crossing reopens after Taliban seizure

Army 'keeping a close eye' on Afghan situation: DG ISPR

Afghan envoy's daughter was assaulted: FO

Members of Parliament: Rules altered to prevent 'misuse' of production orders

PML-N has 'already won' AJK elections: Maryam Nawaz

Tech revolutions: 'A brilliant future lies ahead': Alvi

Pilgrims arrive in Makkah for second pandemic Hajj

NAB Rawalpindi letter disregarded by ACE Sindh?

Allegations of serious offences: IHC says there’s no compulsion to keep people in jail

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.