Senate chairman calls on PA speaker

LAHORE: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani leading a delegation called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence on Saturday and felicitated Moonis Elahi's inclusion in the federal cabinet and also inquired about the health of Ch Shujat Hussain.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha was also present in the meeting whereas the delegation included Senator Sarfaraz Bugti, Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Abdul Qadir, and Malik Faisal. In the meeting, views were exchanged about prevailing national political situation including Balochistan and matters of mutual interest.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani appreciated the action of Ch Parvez Elahi of getting senators elected unopposed from Punjab and completion of the political process in a positive manner.

Thanking Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi said that due to joint efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League (PML), Punjab is moving on the path to progress. He said that the previous governments had deprived the people of basic facilities by stopping our welfare development projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021