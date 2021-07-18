ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,760
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
986,668
2,78324hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
354,103
Punjab
349,890
Balochistan
28,884
Islamabad
84,399
KPK
140,293
Test players to leave for West Indies on 26th

Recorder Report 18 Jul 2021

LAHORE: West Indies-bound Pakistan national team's Test players will depart for Barbados on Monday (July 26). The 11 players that will join the remaining Test players in the West Indies finished their 10-day training and conditioning camp at the National Stadium Karachi on Sunday. The players will now enter a bio-secure bubble in a Lahore hotel on 22 July before departing for Barbados. Before entering the bio-secure bubble, the players will undergo Covid-19 tests at their respective home towns on Monday (July 19), a PCB spokesman, said.

The players will have another round of Covid-19 testing on their arrival in the team hotel in Lahore on July 22. The final round of testing will be conducted on July 24 before the player's departure in the wee hours of 26th July to Barbados en-route London.

The first West Indies-Pakistan Test will be played at the Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica from 12th August. The 11 players are: Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah and Zahid Mahmood.

