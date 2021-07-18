Test players to leave for West Indies on 26th

LAHORE: West Indies-bound Pakistan national team's Test players will depart for Barbados on Monday (July 26). The 11 players that will join the remaining Test players in the West Indies finished their 10-day training and conditioning camp at the National Stadium Karachi on Sunday. The players will now enter a bio-secure bubble in a Lahore hotel on 22 July before departing for Barbados. Before entering the bio-secure bubble, the players will undergo Covid-19 tests at their respective home towns on Monday (July 19), a PCB spokesman, said.

The players will have another round of Covid-19 testing on their arrival in the team hotel in Lahore on July 22. The final round of testing will be conducted on July 24 before the player's departure in the wee hours of 26th July to Barbados en-route London.

The first West Indies-Pakistan Test will be played at the Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica from 12th August. The 11 players are: Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah and Zahid Mahmood.

