Bid to smuggle 25 tola of gold foiled

PESHAWAR: The Customs Enforcement Department has foiled a smuggling bid from Dubai to Pakistan on Bacha International Airport Peshawar. A press release issued here on Saturday, stated that the customs staff performed routine duties on Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar and recovered approximately 25 tola gold from two passengers travelling from Dubai to Peshawar through a private airline, which was immediately taken into custody by the custom authorities.

According to the press release, the price of the confiscated gold is cited to be around 2.6million in the market. The customs authorities have initiated further interrogation into the case.

