Automart: car prices in Karachi

Recorder Report 18 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The prices of different makes and models of cars prevailing in Karachi in the week ended Saturday (July 17, 2021).

===========================================================================
                                            Prices
Product Description                                    Fully
                                          Standard      A/C          Loaded
                                             Model     Model          Model
===========================================================================
SUZUKI
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto 660cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto VX                                   1,113,000/-                     -
Alto VXR                                  1,335,000/-                     -
Alto VXL                                  1,521,000/-                     -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WAGONR-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WagonR VXR                                1,530,000/-                     -
WagonR VXL                                1,610,000/-                     -
WagonR AGS                                1,760,000/-                     -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
CULTUS-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cultus VXR                                1,655,000/-                     -
Cultus VXL                                1,830,000/-                     -
Cultus Auto Gear Shift                    1,975,000/-                     -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
SWIFT-1300cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Swift DLX 1.3 Navigation                  1,972,000/-                     -
Swift DLX Automatic 1.3 Navigation        2,148,000/-                     -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
JIMNY-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jimny GA MT                               4,490,000/-                     -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VITARA-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Vitara GLX 1.6                            6,500,000/-                     -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOLAN-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VX Euro II                                1,049,000/-                     -
Cargo Van Euro II                         1,075,000/-                     -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
RAVI Pickup-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ravi Euro II                              1,034,000/-                     -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOYOTA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3                 2,669,000/-                     -
Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3                  2,519,000/-                     -
Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5               2,899,000/-                     -
Toyota Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5                2,719,000/-                     -
Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3                  2,589,000/-                     -
Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3                   2,409,000/-                     -
Corolla Altis Manual 1.6                  3,109,000/-                     -
Corolla Altis Automatic 1.6               3,249,000/-                     -
Corolla Altis CVT-i 1.8                   3,579,000/-                     -
Corolla Altis Grande 1.8 
Beige Interior)                           3,869,000/-                     -
Corolla Altis Grande CVT-i 1.8
(Black Inter                              3,889,000/-                     -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Deckless                    3,569,000/-                     -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Standard                    3,819,000/-                     -
Hilux 4x4 S/C Standard 2.8                5,169,000/-                     -
Hilux E 2.8                               5,859,000/-                     -
Hilux REVO G 2.8                          6,429,000/-                     -
Hilux REVO G Automatic 2.8                6,779,000/-                     -
Hilux REVO V Automatic 2.8                7,379,000/-                     -
Fortuner 2.7 G                            7,649,000/-                     -
Fortuner 2.7 VVTi                         8,899,000/-                     -
Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4                      9,269,000/-                     -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
HONDA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Civic 1.5 Rs Turbo                        4,564,000/-                     -
Civic 1.8 i-VTEC CVT                      3,614,000/-                     -
Civic Oriel 1.8 i-VTEC CVT                3,864,000/-                     -
Accord 1.5L VTEC Turbo                   11,999,000/-                     -
BR-V i-VTEC S                             3,374,000/-                     -
CR-V 2.0 CVT                             10,700,000/-                     -
1.3L & 1.5L (City, Aspire, BR-V, Civic Filer 50,000 OR 1.8L (Civic) 75,000.
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

