ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,760
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
986,668
2,78324hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
354,103
Punjab
349,890
Balochistan
28,884
Islamabad
84,399
KPK
140,293
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Daughter of Afghan envoy to Pakistan briefly kidnapped

  • Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says security of the Afghanistan ambassador and his family has been beefed up
BR Web Desk 17 Jul 2021

KABUL: The daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan was briefly kidnapped and mistreated by unknown assailants, the Afghan government said on Saturday.

Silsila Alikhil was on her way home when she was seized for several hours and "severely tortured", the Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement, without giving more details of Friday's abduction in Islamabad.

Afghan Taliban seize border crossing with Pakistan

"After being released from the kidnappers' captivity, Ms Alikhil is under medical care at the hospital," it said, calling for an investigation and protection for Afghan diplomats.

In response, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said security of the Afghanistan ambassador and his family has been beefed up.

"As reported to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad, the daughter of the Ambassador was assaulted while riding a rented vehicle," said the ministry in a statement issued on Saturday.

"Immediately after this disturbing incident was reported, the Islamabad Police launched a thorough investigation.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant security authorities are closely in contact with the ambassador and his family and extending full support in the matter."

The statement added that the security of the ambassador and his family has been beefed up, while law enforcement agencies are trying to trace and apprehend the culprits to be brought to justice.

Pakistan partially reopens Chaman border, allows Afghans to cross over

"It is reiterated that the safety and security of the diplomatic missions, as well as the diplomats and their families, is of utmost importance. Such incidents can and will not be tolerated," added the statement.

With additional input from Reuters

Taliban Pakistan's foreign ministry Silsila Alikhil Daughter of Afghan envoy

Daughter of Afghan envoy to Pakistan briefly kidnapped

Investigation into Dasu incident has reached final stages, says Pakistan's interior minister

Pakistan partially reopens Chaman border, allows Afghans to cross over

Pakistan reports over 2,000 Covid-19 cases for third straight day

Pakistan receives shipment carrying 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca

Sugar import allowed by ECC

FDI down 29pc in FY21 on fall in Chinese investment

Kabul, Taliban negotiators to meet in Qatar as Afghan fighting rages

Blaming Pakistan extremely unfair, PM tells Ghani

Upcoming Eid-ul-Azha: Sacrifice of animals in IIOJK

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters