Pakistan receives shipment carrying 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca

Pakistan received on Saturday 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine via the COVAX facility.

A private airplane carrying the doses landed at the Islamabad International Airport, Samaa reported. These doses would serve to support the government's ongoing immunisation drive against the novel coronavirus.

On May 8, Pakistan had received its first shipment of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines. The consignment included 1,238,400 doses of vaccines.

Pakistan has also received 2.5 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine as well as the Pfizer vaccine under COVAX. Pakistan has been using these vaccines to inoculate those citizens intending to travel abroad for work or studies.

During the last 24 hours, Pakistan administered 513,292 doses of the vaccines. So far, 22,735,993 doses have been administered in Pakistan.

In a presser on Friday, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar shared that from February 3, 2021 to July 1, 17.7 million people had received vaccines, out of whom 6.2 million got both jabs.

The minister further said that so far 20 million people had been administered vaccines in Pakistan, with 500,000 getting inoculated daily for the last four days.