Pakistan has taken off economically, says CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Friday that Pakistan has taken off economically due to hard work, determination and prudent policies of the PTI-led government.

“The economy is recovering fast due to a hike in business activities and the country has come out of a difficult situation,” the CM said in a statement.

The economy was weakened due to the wrong policies of the past rulers as they ignored the public problems, he regretted. On the other side, PM Imran Khan and his team have taken numerous steps to reform the national economy. The constructive policies have started yielding positive results and the journey of public service will be continued to benefit the people, the CM added.

Moreover, while handing over the symbolic key of new vehicles to CEO Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Rafia Haider,

the CM directed to execute a cleanliness plan to cleanse the city on Eid-ul-Adha adding that best arrangements should be ensured to remove animals’ waste from the city roads. He emphasized that citizens’ complaints should be resolved timely as an organized system has been devised to deal with cleanliness issues.

The CM said the LWMC will be transformed as an operational company to best perform and it has been decided to go into an agreement for secondary waste collection. The process for the procurement of 933 new vehicles has been started for primary collection and all the vehicles will belong to LWMC, he said. Meanwhile, 6000 containers have been put at different places for the collection of solid waste. Similarly, a vigilance cell is also established to overcome malpractices. The CM announced the cleanliness system will be fully established this year by ensuring the availability of necessary machinery and equipment to provide the best services to the citizens.

Earlier, speaking at the inaugural training session of the single national curriculum, the CM said more than 319000 teachers will be trained through Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED), including 200000 belonging to the government sector and 118000 plus from private schools. Reiterating that education is the priority agenda of the PTI government, the CM emphasised that one system of education for all is a vision of PM Imran Khan to unify the nation.

He said the cabinet approved the single national curriculum last December and QAED is holding training for educational managers and government school teachers. The training would be imparted through the modules of the federal government, he explained.

