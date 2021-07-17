Governor terms situation in Afghanistan a challenge

LAHORE: Terming the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan as a challenge for Pakistan, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Friday that India is working on the agenda of destroying peace in Afghanistan.

“The credit for securing the country’s borders goes to Pakistan army and 220 million Pakistanis are proud of the Pakistan army and its performance,” the governor said while talking to the media after offering condolences to the family of martyred Captain Affan Masood in Upper Mall area today.

The governor said that sacrifices of the martyrs will not be wasted; Pakistan army and the nation together have thwarted the intentions of the terrorists in the past and will not allow the terrorists to succeed in future as well. “Those who are sacrificing in the fight against terrorism and for peace on borders are close to our hearts,” he said.

He further said that Pakistan wants peace in the region, but India is a supporter of terrorists and it is also working against peace in Afghanistan, time has come for the world to look at India’s role in terrorism and expose its belligerent designs. India knows that if there is peace in Afghanistan, it will benefit Pakistan the most, which India cannot tolerate, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021