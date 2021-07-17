KP cabinet reviews law & order situation

PESHAWAR: A meeting of KP cabinet held here Friday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, reviewed in detail the overall law & order in the province in the context of evolving scenario in the neighboring country Afghanistan.

The cabinet discussed threadbare, the expected impacts of the evolving Afghan situation on the province and the strategy to effectively deal with the same.

Besides provincial ministers, chief secretary, inspector general police, divisional commissioners, regional police officers and other concerned quarters attended the meeting.

High ups of provincial police briefed the forum about the prevailing law & order situation in the province, expected challenges in the upcoming days as well as preparations, arrangements and requirements of Police department to effectively deal with those challenges.

In order to further strengthen the police to enable it to effectively deal with any untoward situation, the provincial cabinet decided to provide all the financial resources to the Police on priority basis and urged upon the Police to effectively and judiciously use its existing resources.

Similarly, divisional commissioners and regional police officers were directed to further improve the overall policing system at grass root level, have a vigilant eye on anti-social elements and prepare an effective strategy to maintain law & order in their respective regions.

