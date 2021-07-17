AC to indict ex-secretary of interior, others on August 12

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Friday, rejected the acquittal application of former secretary Interior Shahid Khan, in a case pertaining to embezzlement of around Rs 40 million in plots allocated for martyrs’ widows and fixed August 12 for indictment of Khan and other accused of the case.

The Accountability Court-II Judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, while hearing the case against former secretary Khan, Muhammad Rafiq Hassan, and others, reserved its judgment on Khan’s acquittal application and turned down it. The court fixed August 12 for framing of charges on Khan and other accused.

The court directed all the accused to ensure their presence during the next hearing for framing of charges against them. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in November 2020 filed a reference against former secretary Interior Shahid Khan and others.

The NAB reference alleged that former secretary Khan had devoured the expensive commercial plot of the National Police Foundation (NPF), which was allocated for the families of martyrs.

It said that the accused applied against the plot and then got allotted it to him. The accused got this commercial plot in sector E-II against only Rs 2 million and sold it out against Rs 40 million after just two days. The reference said that the former secretary was not eligible for the plot in accordance with the top court’s judgment. NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (retd) had taken suo motu action against the accused in 2015.

