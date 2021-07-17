ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AC to indict ex-secretary of interior, others on August 12

Recorder Report 17 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Friday, rejected the acquittal application of former secretary Interior Shahid Khan, in a case pertaining to embezzlement of around Rs 40 million in plots allocated for martyrs’ widows and fixed August 12 for indictment of Khan and other accused of the case.

The Accountability Court-II Judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, while hearing the case against former secretary Khan, Muhammad Rafiq Hassan, and others, reserved its judgment on Khan’s acquittal application and turned down it. The court fixed August 12 for framing of charges on Khan and other accused.

The court directed all the accused to ensure their presence during the next hearing for framing of charges against them. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in November 2020 filed a reference against former secretary Interior Shahid Khan and others.

The NAB reference alleged that former secretary Khan had devoured the expensive commercial plot of the National Police Foundation (NPF), which was allocated for the families of martyrs.

It said that the accused applied against the plot and then got allotted it to him. The accused got this commercial plot in sector E-II against only Rs 2 million and sold it out against Rs 40 million after just two days. The reference said that the former secretary was not eligible for the plot in accordance with the top court’s judgment. NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (retd) had taken suo motu action against the accused in 2015.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB accountability court Muhammad Azam Khan Shahid Khan Muhammad Rafiq Hassan NPF Justice Javed Iqbal (retd)

AC to indict ex-secretary of interior, others on August 12

Regional cooperation: US, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan create platform

Pakistan postpones Afghan peace conference

Economic recovery gathers further momentum in Q3FY21: SBP

SBP foresees surge in CA deficit, inflation

SPI up 0.41pc WoW

NA informed: Circular debt gets heftier by Rs538bn in a fiscal year

Dislodging Taliban from Boldak: Pakistan rejects Afghan govt claim

Senate adopts five bills

Discos tariff: CPPA-G seeks paisa 80/unit increase for June

Offices of developers/builders and jewelers: Directorate general of DNFBPs begins online inspections

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.