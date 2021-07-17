ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Heavy downpour likely from Monday

Recorder Report 17 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Strong monsoon currents are penetrating into the country that are expected to generate torrential rains from next Monday, the Met Office said on Friday. All concerned authorities, it said, should remain "alert" during the heavy rains across the country, warning that the new weather system may accompany wind-storm in upper parts, which may cause destructions.

According to the forecast, the new monsoon system is reaching the upcountry from this Sunday evening and may persist till Wednesday, resulting in downpours with thundershowers in Kashmir and Islamabad from Sunday to Wednesday.

Moreover, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Dir, Swat, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Waziristan, Kurrum, Bannu, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Karak , Dera Ismail Khan and Ghizer, Astore, Diamer, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza Nagar, Ghanche and Kharmang are likely to receive the torrential rainy spell over the period.

Rain with wind and thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Larkana, Sukkur, Jaccobabad, Tharparker, Sanghar, Umerkot and Mirpurkhas from Monday evening to Thursday.

Torrential rains may generate flash floods in Local/Barsati Nullahs of Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat, Kohistan, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat, Kashmir, Islamabad/ Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, from Monday to Wednesday. Urban flooding expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Nowshera during the period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

met office Karachi weather heavy rains monsoon monsoon system

Heavy downpour likely from Monday

Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photographer killed

Regional cooperation: US, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan create platform

Pakistan postpones Afghan peace conference

Economic recovery gathers further momentum in Q3FY21: SBP

SBP foresees surge in CA deficit, inflation

SPI up 0.41pc WoW

NA informed: Circular debt gets heftier by Rs538bn in a fiscal year

Dislodging Taliban from Boldak: Pakistan rejects Afghan govt claim

Senate adopts five bills

Discos tariff: CPPA-G seeks paisa 80/unit increase for June

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.