Heavy downpour likely from Monday

KARACHI: Strong monsoon currents are penetrating into the country that are expected to generate torrential rains from next Monday, the Met Office said on Friday. All concerned authorities, it said, should remain "alert" during the heavy rains across the country, warning that the new weather system may accompany wind-storm in upper parts, which may cause destructions.

According to the forecast, the new monsoon system is reaching the upcountry from this Sunday evening and may persist till Wednesday, resulting in downpours with thundershowers in Kashmir and Islamabad from Sunday to Wednesday.

Moreover, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Dir, Swat, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Waziristan, Kurrum, Bannu, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Karak , Dera Ismail Khan and Ghizer, Astore, Diamer, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza Nagar, Ghanche and Kharmang are likely to receive the torrential rainy spell over the period.

Rain with wind and thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Larkana, Sukkur, Jaccobabad, Tharparker, Sanghar, Umerkot and Mirpurkhas from Monday evening to Thursday.

Torrential rains may generate flash floods in Local/Barsati Nullahs of Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat, Kohistan, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat, Kashmir, Islamabad/ Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, from Monday to Wednesday. Urban flooding expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Nowshera during the period.

