ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

UAE opens embassy in Tel Aviv

Nadir Shah 17 Jul 2021

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has opened its embassy in Israel, housed in Tel Aviv's new stock exchange in the latest normalization move under a deal brokered by the then US President Donald Trump last year.

But what about the Palestinian cause? It is quite clear that normalization of ties between Israel and the UAE and between Israel and Bahrain has weakened a long-standing pan-Arab position that calls for Israeli withdrawal from occupied territory and acceptance of Palestinian statehood in return for normal relations with Arab countries, although Saudi Arabia claims that it still stands with the Palestinian people until they reclaim their legitimate rights. It is, therefore, needless to say that the big diplomatic prize for an Israel deal will be Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter. Normalizing relations with the kingdom will be a mega coup for Israel. It's only a matter of time before this happens.

Nadir Shah (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Donald Trump Palestinian people UAE embassy Arab countries

Nadir Shah

UAE opens embassy in Tel Aviv

Pakistan postpones Afghan peace conference

Economic recovery gathers further momentum in Q3FY21: SBP

SBP foresees surge in CA deficit, inflation

SPI up 0.41pc WoW

NA informed: Circular debt gets heftier by Rs538bn in a fiscal year

Dislodging Taliban from Boldak: Pakistan rejects Afghan govt claim

Senate adopts five bills

Discos tariff: CPPA-G seeks paisa 80/unit increase for June

Offices of developers/builders and jewelers: Directorate general of DNFBPs begins online inspections

WhatsApp blocks 2m Indian users over messaging violations

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.