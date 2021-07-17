PARTLY FACETIOUS: A jiyala?

"Instead of hurling abuses wouldn't it be better to do a fact check of all that is said by one's opponents?"

"What are you? A jiyala?"

"Don't see where that comes from? I mean I thought you said the day of the jiyala is over and the day of Zardis (the pale ones) supportive of Zardari sahib is here..."

"Zardari sahib has taken a back seat..."

"Ha, ha, that's a good one, he has not taken a back seat - he is taking all the decisions."

"Your trouble is that you take English proverbs and apply them to our desi (local) people - that doesn't work - Zardari sahib sits in the back of his limousine, his driver and guard is in the front...see those seats are dangerous..."

"Hmmmm."

"Anyway, Zardari sahib is a firm believer in having front men and he chooses with care - his front men in business are different from the front men in politics and these days his son is the front man in politics."

"So what's your point?"

"Bilawal rarely lies and his twisting of facts is minimal compared to his adversaries. Take Maryam Nawaz who launches vicious attacks against those she reckons are serious impediments to daddy's fourth term and her own elevation as Prince of Wales..."

"Princess of Wales..."

"She died young remember..."

"But the Prince of Wales is over 70 isn't he and still waiting to ascend the throne."

"OK, whatever but Maryam's grasp of history, even as recent as between the years 2013-18, is tenuous at best so why doesn't The Khan order Gill the Fish to do a fact check on what she says..."

"That requires work. It's so much easier to regurgitate the narrative set by The Khan - dacoits, liars......"

"OK, so why doesn't The Khan hire a consultant to do this fact check and..."

"The issue would be three fold. One PTV would have to show her speech and that ain't to be allowed and two if the private television companies are requested to take the fact check footage then they may display it as an advertisement and that's no good either."

"And the third issue?"

"Grade and pay scale of the consultant?"

"How about appointing him or her as special assistant or advisor?"

"Don't be facetious."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021