Hong Kong shares close flat

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished flat as late profit-taking wiped out earlier gains ahead of an advisory from US President Joe Biden expected later Friday warning firms over doing business in the city as Beijing tightens its grip.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.03 percent, or 8.41 points, to close at 28,004.68.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.71 percent, or 25.29 points, to 3,539.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slid 0.99 percent, or 24.66 points, to 2,454.06.