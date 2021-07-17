ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US warns of ‘growing risks’ for business in blow to Hong Kong

AFP 17 Jul 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday warned its business community of growing risks of operating in Hong Kong due to China’s clampdown, putting new pressure as a growing number of Western companies consider abandoning the historic financial hub.

The United States also imposed sanctions on seven more Chinese officials in Hong Kong as it vowed there would be a price for Beijing’s imposition of a draconian security law a year ago.

“Beijing has chipped away at Hong Kong’s reputation of accountable, transparent governance and respect for individual freedoms and has broken its promise to leave Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy unchanged for 50 years,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“Today we send a clear message that the United States resolutely stands with Hong Kongers,” Blinken said. In a long-awaited advisory that has already been denounced by China, US government agencies led by the State Department told entrepreneurs that they face “growing risks” in Hong Kong.

The changing environment “could adversely affect businesses and individuals operating in Hong Kong,” it said.

“As a result of these changes, they should be aware of potential reputational, regulatory, financial and, in certain instances, legal risks associated with their Hong Kong operations.”

The advisory acknowledged that Hong Kong, a former British colony handed back to China in 1997, “retains many economic distinctions” from the mainland including stronger protections of intellectual property.

But it pointed to a declining climate under the national security law including the arrest of one US citizen — John Clancey, a prominent human rights lawyer.

China imposed the security law in June 2020 after massive and sometimes destructive protests that demanded the preservation of fundamental rights promised to the city before the handover.

Dozens of people have been charged under the law, which bans subversion and other offenses against the state, including the media tycoon Jimmy Lai, former lawmakers and pro-democracy activists.

Antony Blinken business community John Clancey Chinese security laws

US warns of ‘growing risks’ for business in blow to Hong Kong

Regional cooperation: US, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan create platform

Pakistan postpones Afghan peace conference

Economic recovery gathers further momentum in Q3FY21: SBP

SBP foresees surge in CA deficit, inflation

SPI up 0.41pc WoW

NA informed: Circular debt gets heftier by Rs538bn in a fiscal year

Dislodging Taliban from Boldak: Pakistan rejects Afghan govt claim

Senate adopts five bills

Discos tariff: CPPA-G seeks paisa 80/unit increase for June

Offices of developers/builders and jewelers: Directorate general of DNFBPs begins online inspections

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.