Asia’s naphtha, gasoline cracks rise

SINGAPORE: Asia’s naphtha and gasoline crack gained on Friday as demand remained steady. The naphtha crack was assessed at $134.33 per tonne, from $133.38 per tonne in the previous session. The gasoline crack was assessed at $8.71 per barrel, from $8.55 per barrel in the previous session.

OPEC forecast on Thursday that world oil demand would rise in 2022 to reach a level similar to before the pandemic, led by growth in the United States, China and India. India’s crude oil imports in June fell to their lowest in nine months, as refiners curtailed purchases amid higher fuel inventories due to low consumption and renewed coronavirus lockdowns in the previous two months. In cash deals one gasoline deal while no naphtha deal reported.