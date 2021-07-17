Best Practices in Corporate Culture: Messages from Ismail Suttar President, Employers’ Federation of Pakistan

TEXT: Research states that 94% of executives believe, strong company culture is the key to business success.

Therefore, structuring a positive and productive workplace culture has become one of the principal priorities for organizations around the world.

The outbreak of Covid-19 has fuelled various businesses to shift their focus on building a resilient workplace environment to ensure that their employees feel secured, connected, motivated and productive.

I personally believe that strong workplace culture is accomplished through transparency, proper worker correspondence, defining clear strategies, and aligning the workplace with the company’s mission, vision, and ultimate business goals.

Celebrating wins and recognizing performances and achievements of individuals not only encourages employees to perform future tasks with more dedication but also stimulates a healthy atmosphere.

Simply put, these few minimal shifts and changes revamps the overall aura of an office environment and promotes tremendous employee turnover with maximum productivity.

