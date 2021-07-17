ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
THE RUPEE: Hits 160 mark vs USD on interbank

BR Research 17 Jul 2021

KARACHI: On Friday, PKR again went down against USD in both interbank and open markets hitting 160 in interbank and going below 160 in open market. This was in line with global currency markets where at the time of writing of this report; USD was headed for its best weekly gain as investors were opting for it on account of its safe haven nature in wake of growing Covid virus infection rates. PKR also lost value against AED and SR in Pakistan open market while remaining unchanged against Euro.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 60 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 159.90 and 160 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 60 paisas for both buying and selling as well over yesterday’s rates closing at 159.80 and 160.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 186 and 187.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 25 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 43.10 and 43.30 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 35 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 42.10 and 42.30 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 159.80
Open Offer     Rs 160.30
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday.

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 159.90
Offer Rate     Rs 160.00
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee maintained its downward journey for the second consecutive day against the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Friday.

The short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed for another day in the market which helped its further appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 159.50 and Rs 160.50 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 159.20 and Rs 160.30, respectively, local currency dealers said.

Likewise, the local currency also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 219.00 and Rs 220.50 against Thursday’s closing trend of Rs 218.50 and Rs 220.00, respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained strength by Re1 against the Pak rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs160.50 (buying) and Rs 160.60 (selling) against the last rate of Rs159.50 (buying) and Rs 159.60(selling).

It closed at Rs160.50 (buying) and Rs 160.60 (selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs106,000 (selling) and Rs106.100 (selling).

