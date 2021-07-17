KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Hallmark Company 30.06.2021 Nil 0.239 0.48 09.08.2021 03.08.2021 to Limited Year End 11.00.a.m. 09.08.2021 AGM Jauharabad Sugar 30.06.2021 - 36.839 1.08 - - Mills Limited Nine Month Service Fabrics Limited 2021 1486% - - - 13.08.2021 to Right Issue 19.08.2021 Dolmen City Riet 30.06.2021 3.3% (F) - - - 31.07.2021 to Year End 06.08.2021 Husien Sugar 30.06.2021 37.50% 41.132 1.07 - 16.08.2021 to Mills Limited Nine Month (*)Right Issue 23.08.2021 Husien Sugar Mills 2021 37.50% - - - - Limited Preference Right Issue ===============================================================================================================

Indication (*) Right Issue at a Premium Rs. 7.5/= Per Share

