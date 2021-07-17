KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (July 16, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 159.22 159.18 159.02 158.74 158.54 158.26 158.06 EUR 188.09 188.10 188.03 187.82 187.70 187.48 187.42 GBP 220.28 220.21 220.01 219.65 219.38 219.00 218.78 ===========================================================================

