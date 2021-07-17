ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
Bill buying rates per unit of currency

Recorder Report 17 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (July 16, 2021).

===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
        15 DAYS       1M        2M        3M        4M        5M         6M
===========================================================================
USD      159.22    159.18    159.02    158.74    158.54    158.26    158.06
EUR      188.09    188.10    188.03    187.82    187.70    187.48    187.42
GBP      220.28    220.21    220.01    219.65    219.38    219.00    218.78
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

