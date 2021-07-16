ANL 31.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
ASC 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
ASL 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
BOP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.03%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 27.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
FFL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.07%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
JSCL 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.06%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.89%)
PACE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.24%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
POWER 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
PRL 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.04%)
SILK 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
SNGP 49.21 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.78%)
TELE 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
TRG 170.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.21%)
UNITY 45.02 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.56%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
BR100 5,221 Increased By ▲ 18.44 (0.35%)
BR30 26,959 Increased By ▲ 97.91 (0.36%)
KSE100 47,887 Increased By ▲ 258.4 (0.54%)
KSE30 19,245 Increased By ▲ 126.08 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
Jul 16, 2021
Sterling slips against dollar, heads for worst week in a month

  • Sterling slips 0.2% versus dollar, 0.1% versus euro
  • Heading for worst week in a month
  • Dollar strength presents headwind
Reuters Updated 16 Jul 2021

LONDON: Sterling slipped on Friday against the dollar, and headed for its worst week in a month, as investors sought safety in the greenback amid concerns over rising COVID-19 cases globally.

The pound fell 0.3% against the dollar at $1.3805, and was poised for a similar weekly loss, which if sustained would be its worst since mid-June. The U.S. dollar gained 0.1% against a basket of currencies on Friday.

The pound fell slightly against the euro to 85.53 pence , moving further away from 3-1/2-month highs hit earlier this week.

Solid U.S. data and a shift in interest rate expectations after the Federal Reserve in June flagged sooner-than-expected hikes in 2023 have lent support to the greenback in recent weeks.

Against a stronger dollar, the pound struggled to gain ground on the back of growing market speculation that the Bank of England could halt its bond-buying programme early because of an unexpectedly sharp rise in inflation.

Sterling recoups early losses

Investors were having to balance the prospect of tighter BoE policy, which is supportive for the pound, with concerns about the economic fallout from the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and from the end of fiscal support measures such as the job furlough scheme, which will end in September.

"COVID cases are surging and the impact on the economy could prove more considerable than expected," MUFG analysts wrote in a note. "The job furlough scheme unwind could therefore be more disruptive than expected."

Market players on Friday said sterling was unlikely to see stellar gains without interest rate hikes, even with an early end to its bond-buying.

"As long as there is no mention of a rapid normalisation of interest rates, only limited sterling strength is justified," Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note.

