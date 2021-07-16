Pakistan military rescues 5 telecom workers kidnapped near Afghan border

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Pakistan's military rescued five telecommunications workers kidnapped last month close to the Afghan border in a series of operations in which two soldiers were killed, the military said on Friday.

No group claimed responsibility for the kidnapping of 16 men installing a mobile telephone tower in the Kurram district on June 26.

Ten of the workers were later released but one man was beheaded and the militants demanded a ransom for the last five.

"To rescue the remaining 5 abducted labourers, security forces launched series of intelligence based operations in highly inhospitable terrain under extreme weather conditions," the military said in a statement.

The rescue was on Thursday. The military did not say which militants group it believed was behind the kidnapping but said civilians in the area fully supported "the security forces in fighting the menace of terrorism".

Three soldiers were killed when militants attacked a checkpost near the border on July 5.