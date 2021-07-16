ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

KSE-100 Index regains footing: BRIndex100 edges up

Recorder Report 16 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Thursday witnessed a positive trend and closed in green territory due to fresh buying, mainly by local investors. BRIndex100 gained 25.39 points or 0.49 percent to close at 5,197.72 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,214.95 points and intraday low of 5,157.47 points. Volumes stood at 439.309 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 193.35 points or 0.73 percent to close at 26,820.99 points with a turnover of 284.163 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index surged by 136.79 points or 0.29 percent to close at 47,628.26 points. Daily trading volumes on ready counter stood at 506.296 million shares as compared to 508.283 million shares traded Wednesday.

Foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $1.257 million. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 14 billion to Rs 8.297 trillion. Out of total 425 active scrips, 234 closed in positive and 174 in negative while the value of 17 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 50.820 million shares however lost Rs 0.07 to close at Rs 3.35 followed by K-Electric that gained Rs 0.15 to close at Rs 4.06 with 38.930 million shares. Wyeth Pak and Unilever Foods were the top gainers increasing by Rs 150.37 and Rs 140.00 respectively to close at Rs 2155.37 and Rs 16489.00 while Rafhan Maize and Pak Tobacco were the top losers declining by Rs 450.00 and Rs 71.17 respectively to close at Rs 9950.00 and Rs 1226.83.

BR Automobile Assembler Index increased by 93.9 points or 0.96 percent to close at 9,916.59 points with total turnover of 15.060 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 9.06 points or 0.12 percent to close at 7,360.31 points with 9.890 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index inched up by 25.96 points or 0.28 percent to close at 9,196.24 points with 23.751 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index added 23.36 points or 0.41 percent to close at 5,678.58 points with 44.890 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 4,046.32 points, up 34.53 points or 0.86 percent with 29.117 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index surged by 46.44 points or 1.02 percent to close at 4,613.04 points with 126.666 million shares.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that after consolidating in the past couple of sessions, the KSE-100 Index regained confidence and added a total of 246 points during the session, on the back of OGDC, PSO and otherwise the Technology sector. Profit booking brought the index down by the end of session, closing plus 137 points.

Cement, Fertilizer and Refinery sectors bore selling pressure, whereas Steel, Chemical and Banking sector stocks contributed positively to the index. Flat steel players (ASL and ISL) increased prices, which prompted an uptick in both stock prices.

Sectors contributing to the performance include E&P (up 41 points), Technology (up 37 points) Banks (up 26 points), O&GMCs (up 19 points) and Vanaspati (up 15 points).

Stocks that contributed positively to the index include OGDC (up 28 points), TRG (up 26 points), BAFL (up 16 points), UNITY (up 15 points) and PSO (up 13 points). Stocks that contributed negatively include PAKT (down 21 points), PSX (down 15 points), HBL (down 9 points), FFC (down 8 points) and NML (down 6 points).

