Moonis unlikely to accept water ministry

ISLAMABAD: Moonis Elahi, scion of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Speaker Punjab Assembly, is unlikely to accept ‘unimportant’ ministry of water resources, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

On July 13, 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Moonis Elahi as Minister for Water Resources, after a couple of meetings with the PML(Q) leadership, but he has not yet taken oath.

The sources said Chaudhries of Gujrat known for accommodating people loyal to them in different departments/organisations of ministries, are aware that only Wapda is under the Ministry of Water Resources, which has very limited openings for employment.

According to sources, Chaudhries have conveyed to the concerned people that Moonis Elahi should be given another ministry, including petroleum.

