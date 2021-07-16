UAE clarification on vaccination certificate

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Islamabad, on Thursday, clarified that the attestation of vaccination certificate of Covid-19 from the Embassy is not considered currently a requirement for travel to the Gulf country.

The Embassy in two different statements on Twitter, first clarified, saying: “The Embassy of the UAE in Islamabad would like to clarify that the vaccination certificate of Covid-19 is not considered currently a requirement for travel to the UAE.”

Apparently due to a typo mistake, the Embassy through another tweet, clarified and stated: “The Embassy of the UAE in Islamabad would like to clarify that the attestation of vaccination certificate of Covid-19 from the Embassy is not considered currently a requirement for travel to the UAE.”

Through new guidelines, conveyed to the Government of Pakistan by the UAE, all visitors from August 1 would require to get their vaccination certificates attested by the Foreign Office and the UAE Embassy before proceeding with other paperwork.

In a letter dated July 14, the UAE Embassy wrote to the Pakistan government: “As per the recent instructions issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Dhabi, Government of UAE that from 1st August 2021, it is mandatory to carry UAE Embassy attested vaccine certificates for Covid-19 issued by the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) along with Counselor Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Islamabad attestation before traveling to UAE.”

