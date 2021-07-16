ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
KW&SB still unable to restore 100pc water supply from Dhabeji

KARACHI: Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KW&SB) has still not been able to ensure a 100 percent supply of...
Recorder Report 16 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KW&SB) has still not been able to ensure a 100 percent supply of water from its strategic Dhabeji pumping station to Karachi since what KW&SB said the station witnessed major power breakdowns between July 10 and 12, affecting all 21 motors installed at the site, resulting in suspension of water supply to the port city.

Chief Engineer (Water), KW&SB Intikhab Ahmed Rajput said that the simultaneous water supply is not possible to all areas of the city due to empty lines. Water supply is likely to return to normal in the next 24 hours, if no further power breakdowns take place on the part of KE system.

He said though water supply to the city from Dhabeji has been resumed after damaged lines were repaired on an emergency basis.

According to a Water Board spokesperson, 19 out of 21 motors have been operational and two more motors will be started in a few hours and 100 per cent water supply will be started in the city by tomorrow.

Dhabeji is a major source of water for Karachi, with 21 large pumps installed to supply water to the city. From Dhabeji, water comes to Pipri Pumping Station, North East Karachi and COD Pumping Station from where it is pumped to other parts of the city.

Chief Engineer (Water), KW&SB said that four major power breakdowns have taken place in KE system at Dhabeji pumping station between July 10 and 12, and since then Karachi is faced with water shortage.

He said three 72-inch diameter pipelines supplying water to Karachi burst due to sudden power outage. All 21 water pumps stopped and the city ran out of 177 million gallons of water on a daily basis.

Rajput said the first breakdown took place at 2:35 pm on July 10, the second at 2:45 pm on July 11, and the third and fourth on July 12 at 5:50 am and 9:55 am. Due to the return pressure of water, 3 lines got burst.

He added that the teams remained engaged in repairing a 72-inch water supply line to Bin Qasim Town, Landhi Town, Malir Town, Korangi Town and surrounding areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

