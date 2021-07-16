PHA to develop Asia’s largest ‘Miyawaki Urban Forest’ in Lahore

LAHORE: On the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore will grow Asia’s largest ‘Miyawaki Urban Forest’ over an area of a 100-Kanal in China Park near Saggian Bridge by planting 112500 indigenous trees and shrubs.

Giving details, the CM said such urban forests will also be developed at 15 other places in Lahore city to grow a total of 292500 trees; about 58000 trees will be planted over an area of 50 Kanal in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park while another 58000 trees will be grown over 50 Kanal in Township. About 13500 trees will also be planted at 12 Kanal land of township nursery. Similarly, ‘Miyawaki Urban Forests’ will also be developed at C-Block Sabzazar, Ganj Sarkar Sabzazar, Qaddafi Park Gulshan-e-Ravi, Saggian Interchange, Rustam Park Gulshan-e-Ravi, Karim Park Golbagh near Data Darbar, side 1 and 2 of Mahmood Booti, Green Town, Mustafa Bhatti Park Township, Kashmir Park and Khalid Butt Park Township, the CM stated.

The CM regretted that the historic city of Lahore was defaced in past tenure by raising huge jumbled structures of concrete and irresponsible cutting of trees further devastated the environment. The 10 billion tree tsunami programme is a game-changer initiative to make Pakistan clean and green and the government will overcome smog and environmental degradation by planting more and more trees, concluded the Chief Minister.

Moreover, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid called on CM Usman Buzdar on Thursday and briefed him about the arrangements for dealing with the fourth corona wave.

While expressing his concern over the hike in corona cases, the CM directed an effective implementation of SOPs adding that the citizens should be more careful as the infection is increasing due to the non-implementation of SOPs. Public cooperation is crucial to control the spread of this virus and citizens should fully follow the guidelines, the CM said and directed to further expedite the vaccination drive. Further, the CM has directed the Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department to take strict action against the staff involved in harassment of a female attendant of the dialysis unit of Urology Department of the Lahore General Hospital. He directed to submit a detailed report adding that the victim must be provided justice at every cost.

