ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Jul 16, 2021
Pakistan

Ex-commissioner Rawalpindi, land acquisition collector remanded

Recorder Report 16 Jul 2021

LAHORE: A city magistrate on Thursday remanded former commissioner Rawalpindi Capt Muhammad Mahmood (Retd) and land acquisition collector Waseem Tabish in four-day custody to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) for their alleged involvement in the Rawalpindi ring road scam.

A team of the ACE produced the suspects before the magistrate and sought their physical remand for 14 days to hold investigation.

The investigating officer stated that the suspects changed the design of the ring road project with mala fide intention to benefit certain housing societies. He said the suspects also made ghost payments under the head of land acquisition. The act of the suspects caused a huge loss to the public money.

The suspects’ counsel however opposed the remand and said his clients had already furnished complete record and details of the case to the ACE. He said former special assistant to Prime Minister Zulfi Bukhari and Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan were given a clean chit who was also named in the scam.

He said the ACE had no reason to seek remand as it was not a murder case wherein a murder weapon was supposed to be recovered.

The magistrate however granted four-day remand of the suspects to the ACE with a direction to produce them again on July 19.

The other day, ACE Director General Gohar Nafees told the media that the former commissioner and the land acquisition collector were being interrogated to trace other suspects involved in the scam.

The official said that Mahmood is suspected of misusing his powers, whereas Tabish is suspected of buying property worth tens of millions of rupees after corruption.

He said some big developers of housing societies were authorized to establish five interchanges on the ring road. He said Nova Housing Society believed to be owned by the close relatives of minister Ghulam Sarwar was involved in selling its one file for Rs10 million and had earned a total Rs1.5 billion from files sale. The DG said that in March 2020 the construction company was directed to change the alignment of the project. He said that this changed caused the length of the road to increase from 22 to 68 kilometres.

He said “The approval (for the change in alignment) was not taken from the Punjab Chief Minister. New interchanges were added in the project and no No-Objection Certifications (NOCs) were taken from the Capital Development Authority and National Highway Authority.

He said land worth Rs2.6 billion was purchased without the approval of the new alignment causing the money to go down the drain.

He said the land in Rawalpindi was purchased at a lower rate and the one in Attock was brought at a higher rate and Rs2.1 billion was used to buy land in Attock.

He said that changes were made in the project to benefit the contractor and this exposed the nexus of the bureaucracy and the property mafia.

He said that the main beneficiaries of the scandal were the housing societies involved in the project and the same were made in March 2020 in a hurry to purchase the land.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ACE Anti Corruption Establishment Capt Muhammad Mahmood road scam

