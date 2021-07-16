PARTLY FACETIOUS: Gandapur doesn’t wear yellow

“What was the significance of wearing yellow while giving a speech in Azad Jammu & Kashmir…”

“I know for a fact it couldn’t be Gandapur! He doesn’t wear yellow! You know the children’s rhyme yellow, yellow, dirty fellow.”

“Gandapur sounds like the name of a place.”

“No, it’s the name of a Pushtun tribe that originated in south western Afghanistan and it’s spelt Gundapore so…do you reckon Gandapur tried to anglicize the spelling…”

“For your information the ending pore is the anglicized version of pur. And just because he has long hair, which incidentally could do with a good wash, does not mean he is enamoured of the Anglo-Saxon race.”

“The guy is of the soil I say, I mean I still remember him snatching the ballot box in 2015, an activity which we haven’t seen any Anglo Saxon engaging in…”

“True, not even Trump did that anyway he attacked the Lady in Yellow by saying that she is the daughter of a dacoit…”

“But she should see the glass as half full not half empty.”

“The Lady in Yellow sees nothing in halves - it’s all one way or the other with her…”

“That’s true, but you know he didn’t mention her conviction, and besides if one does a fact check of what she says in jalsas I reckon she would beat even Trump…”

“True, can you imagine if she had been born a Trump instead of a Sharif…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway I am not sure what members of her own party think about her looks but Gandapur is the only member of the Insaaf Party who publicly complimented her on being beautiful.”

“That’s right but you know I have a question: where are all those who used to accompany her in jalsas - I mean leave alone Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal who have the capacity to win on a PML-N ticket - even those who do not have that capacity, i.e., to win on a PML-N ticket and who surrounded her while Uncle was in jail seem to have disappeared – Talal Chaudhary, Danial Aziz, Miftah Ismail, Muhammad Zubayr…”

“And that’s where the Retired Captain comes into play…”

“I don’t see how The Khan…”

“The Khan is not retired, from a captain of a cricket team he is now the captain of government…I was referring to Captain Retired Safdar.”

“From a captain in the army, to a man on a retainer…”

“And need I add retainer is not as per a written contract so it can be, how can I say it? Withdrawn summarily…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

