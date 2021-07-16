ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Gandapur doesn’t wear yellow

“What was the significance of wearing yellow while giving a speech in Azad Jammu & Kashmir…” “I know ...
Anjum Ibrahim 16 Jul 2021

“What was the significance of wearing yellow while giving a speech in Azad Jammu & Kashmir…”

“I know for a fact it couldn’t be Gandapur! He doesn’t wear yellow! You know the children’s rhyme yellow, yellow, dirty fellow.”

“Gandapur sounds like the name of a place.”

“No, it’s the name of a Pushtun tribe that originated in south western Afghanistan and it’s spelt Gundapore so…do you reckon Gandapur tried to anglicize the spelling…”

“For your information the ending pore is the anglicized version of pur. And just because he has long hair, which incidentally could do with a good wash, does not mean he is enamoured of the Anglo-Saxon race.”

“The guy is of the soil I say, I mean I still remember him snatching the ballot box in 2015, an activity which we haven’t seen any Anglo Saxon engaging in…”

“True, not even Trump did that anyway he attacked the Lady in Yellow by saying that she is the daughter of a dacoit…”

“But she should see the glass as half full not half empty.”

“The Lady in Yellow sees nothing in halves - it’s all one way or the other with her…”

“That’s true, but you know he didn’t mention her conviction, and besides if one does a fact check of what she says in jalsas I reckon she would beat even Trump…”

“True, can you imagine if she had been born a Trump instead of a Sharif…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway I am not sure what members of her own party think about her looks but Gandapur is the only member of the Insaaf Party who publicly complimented her on being beautiful.”

“That’s right but you know I have a question: where are all those who used to accompany her in jalsas - I mean leave alone Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal who have the capacity to win on a PML-N ticket - even those who do not have that capacity, i.e., to win on a PML-N ticket and who surrounded her while Uncle was in jail seem to have disappeared – Talal Chaudhary, Danial Aziz, Miftah Ismail, Muhammad Zubayr…”

“And that’s where the Retired Captain comes into play…”

“I don’t see how The Khan…”

“The Khan is not retired, from a captain of a cricket team he is now the captain of government…I was referring to Captain Retired Safdar.”

“From a captain in the army, to a man on a retainer…”

“And need I add retainer is not as per a written contract so it can be, how can I say it? Withdrawn summarily…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Gandapur PARTLY FACETIOUS Azad Jammu & Kashmir Anglo Saxon

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Gandapur doesn’t wear yellow

Electricity demand growing faster than renewables: IEA

Power sector: Chinese investors irked by non-payment of returns?

Heads of Terms of PSGP project signed

Two-day moot on Afghanistan in Islamabad from 18th

Rival claims over fate of Chaman border post

Independent power producers: CCoE approves PD’s summary

HBL wins ‘Best Bank in Pakistan 2021’ award by Euromoney

Ghee/edible oil market: Tarin asks CCP to act against cartelisation

Bank holidays

Availability of essential food items discussed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.