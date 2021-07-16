Sindh govt to be pressured into separating IPMR from Dow University: JI

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Thursday said that the Sindh government will be pressured into separating the Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IPMR) from the Dow University as degree awarding academia.

Addressing a protest demonstration held outside the Dow University by the affected students and their families, he said, “the illogical decision of the provincial government ambushed the future of some 500 students.”

A large number of students with placards in hands, chanting slogans against the Sindhi government, demanded for the reversal of its bill converting the IPMR to SIPMR.

He asked Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and the provincial education minister to play their due role to safeguard the future of 500 students, instead of facilitating “China cutting” of the Dow University.

