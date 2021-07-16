TEVTA celebrates World Skills Day

LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) celebrated World Skills Day here on Thursday. Punjab Minister for Commerce and Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique were the chief guests on occasion whereas COO TEVTA Rai Manzoor Nasir, Chairman Zalmi Foundation Muhammad Akram were present on occasion. On this occasion, the office bearers of first TEVTA Alumni Association were also announced. A MoU was also signed between TEVTA, Zalmi Foundation and Tand Tang the Chinese Education. The MoU was aimed at providing quality manpower to local economic zones and CPEC Special Economic Zones. The agreement will also help to establish industry-academia linkages to promote demand-driven vocational-technical education talents and provide customized technical vocational education and solutions to modern industries, modern agriculture and service stations.

