Golden jubilee celebration: CJCSC highlights HIT’s role in changing strategic, security environment

TAXILA: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Thursday attended the golden jubilee celebration of Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) and appreciated its professional excellence in the changing strategic and security environment across the globe. The CJCSC, who was the chief guest at the golden jubilee ceremony, appreciated the untiring endeavours of the HIT chairman, officers and skilled work force for striving hard “to make the HIT a premium defence industry organization,” an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Highlighting the changing strategic and security environment across the globe, he stressed the need for further collaborative efforts with technology partners in the field of “Research and Development” with special emphasis on indigenisation. The CJCSC also congratulated HIT, NORINCO and UKRSPECEXPORT (USE) in achieving hallmark of excellence besides establishing exemplary relations of mutual cooperation in tank technologies during the last five decades.

During the ceremony, he also handed over the scroll to commanding officer of 2nd Regiment of Army being equipped with Tank Al-Khalid 1.

Among others, the golden jubilee ceremony was attended by ambassador of Ukraine and Defence Attaché of China in Pakistan, key officials of their state companies UKRSPECEXPORT and NORINCO, senior officials of Pakistan Army including Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and various serving and retired military and civil officials of HIT.

The dignitaries were familiarized with historical evolution of HIT, its various indigenous defence products and technological collaborations.

HIT Chairman Major General Syed Aamer Raza highlighted the achievements of HIT and its contribution in defence industry by pursuing self-reliance for the country.

In separate video messages, Chairman NORINCO Group – Peoples Republic of China, Deputy Director General UKROBORONPROM and Director General UKRSPECEXPORT – Ukraine, conveyed their felicitations to HIT on accomplishing 50 years as a successful industry and expressed their desire for achieving future goals through sustained mutual collaboration. Earlier, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was also signed between NORINCO, China and Margalla Heavy Industries Taxila to further expand commercial activities utilizing HIT’s potential.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021