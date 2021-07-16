ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi index gains; other major markets ease

Reuters 16 Jul 2021

DUBAI: Most major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday, weighed by financial shares, while the Saudi index was lifted by shares of petrochemical companies.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index finished 0.2% higher, with Sahara International Petrochemical Company rising over 3% and Saudi Basic Industries gaining 0.7%.

Goldman Sachs expects an oil supply agreement between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to be a bullish catalyst for crude prices over coming months.

The kingdom and the UAE have reached a compromise over OPEC+ policy, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing an OPEC+ source, a move that should unlock a deal to supply more crude to a tight oil market.

“New talks between OPEC members suggest possible modifications to the supply agreement and changes in the volumes they will put on the market,” said Daniel Takieddine, senior market analyst at FXPrimus.

“The results will affect the energy sector in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) stock markets.”

Elsewhere, Arriyadh Development jumped more than 5% after reporting a sharp rise in its quarterly net profit.

The property developer also proposed a dividend of one riyal per share for the first half of 2021.

The Qatari index retreated 0.7%, dragged down by a 1.6% slide in Qatar National Bank, the Gulf’s largest lender, and a 1.2% drop in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar.

Dubai’s main share index fell 0.4%, weighed by a 1.3% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 0.6% decrease in Shariah-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

In Abu Dhabi, the index edged down 0.2%, hit by a 0.6% fall in First Abu Dhabi Bank and a 0.7% decline in conglomerate International Holding (IHC).

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index lost 0.4%, with Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronics dropping 1.9%.

OPEC+ Saudi index Sahara International Petrochemical Company Goldman Sachs expects

Saudi index gains; other major markets ease

Electricity demand growing faster than renewables: IEA

Power sector: Chinese investors irked by non-payment of returns?

Heads of Terms of PSGP project signed

Two-day moot on Afghanistan in Islamabad from 18th

Rival claims over fate of Chaman border post

Independent power producers: CCoE approves PD’s summary

HBL wins ‘Best Bank in Pakistan 2021’ award by Euromoney

Ghee/edible oil market: Tarin asks CCP to act against cartelisation

Bank holidays

Availability of essential food items discussed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.