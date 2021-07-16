KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Next Capital Limited - - - - - 05.08.2021 (*) To 11.08.2021 United Bank Limited - - - - 06.08.2021 30.07.2021 11.00.a.m. To EOGM 06.08.2021 ===============================================================================================================

Indication: Book Closure for Acquisition of Shares

