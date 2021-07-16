Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
16 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Next Capital Limited - - - - - 05.08.2021 (*)
To 11.08.2021
United Bank Limited - - - - 06.08.2021 30.07.2021
11.00.a.m. To
EOGM 06.08.2021
===============================================================================================================
Indication: Book Closure for Acquisition of Shares
