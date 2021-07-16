Markets
Last date of renunciation/payment
16 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.
==================================================================================================
Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/
L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount
==================================================================================================
Apna Micrifinanace
Bank Limited 17-06-2021 09-07-2021 16-07-2021 /-
Dandot Cement
Company Limited 01-07-2021 23-07-2021 30-07-2021 Prem. 5.00/-
Macter International
Limited 04-08-2021 26-08-2021 02-09-2021 Prem. 155.00/-
==================================================================================================
