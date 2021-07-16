KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Thursday (July 15, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 158.98 158.89 158.74 158.38 158.13 157.81 157.56 EUR 188.11 188.06 188.00 187.68 187.51 187.24 187.12 GBP 219.90 219.77 219.58 219.10 218.77 218.33 218.06 ===========================================================================

