State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Thursday (July 15, 2021).

=========================== US Dollar 159.1049 Pound Sterling 220.4398 Euro 187.6165 Japanese Yen 1.4403 ===========================

