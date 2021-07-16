Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
16 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Thursday (July 15, 2021).
US Dollar 159.1049
Pound Sterling 220.4398
Euro 187.6165
Japanese Yen 1.4403
