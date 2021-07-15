ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Global sustainable debt issuance will crack $1 trillion mark in 2021: IIF

  • Sustainable debt sales more than doubled year-on-year in the first half of 2021 to over $680 billion, closing in on the $700 billion issued during the whole of last year
Reuters Updated 15 Jul 2021

LONDON: Global issuance of sustainable debt is on track to surpass $1 trillion this year with green bonds dominating while emerging markets have some catching up do to, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said in a report.

With corporations and financial institutions under growing pressure from investors to up their environment, social and governance (ESG) game, the issuance of bonds to raise money for climate-related or social projects, or linked to sustainability targets, is an increasingly popular option.

Sustainable debt sales more than doubled year-on-year in the first half of 2021 to over $680 billion, closing in on the $700 billion issued during the whole of last year.

"With Net Zero commitments in the spotlight, an acceleration in low-carbon energy investment and technological innovation has been supporting ESG securities issuance, along with strong investor appetite," said IIF economist Khadija Mahmood.

Emerging market portfolio net foreign inflows nearly triple in June

The latest issuance bonanza will see the total market size grow to well above $3 trillion during this year, the IIF found.

Green bonds, which are used to finance climate-related or environmental projects, made up the lion's share of all new issuance, at 35%, led by Germany, China and France.

While sovereigns, financial institutions and utilities dominate issuance, firms from elsewhere in the energy sphere as well as materials and consumer discretionary sector increasingly joined the fray.

Other types of debt falling into the sustainable category also recorded stellar issuance in the first half of the year.

Issuance of social bonds, which raise funds for projects with positive social outcomes, more than tripled year on year to $140 billion, boosted in part by the European Union's introduction of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) which imposes mandatory ESG disclosure obligations.

IIF hikes Turkish lira ‘fair value’ view to 9.5 after selloff

Sales of sustainability-linked bonds, where an issuer pledges to reach specific ESG targets or face, for example, higher coupon payments - rose nearly four times to $160 billion.

Sustainability bond issuance, which can raise funds for a mix of projects, surged to $90 billion in the first six months of 2021, with the dollar replacing the euro as the main funding currency.

Meanwhile issuers from developing countries had some catching up to do.

"Emerging markets still represent less than 15% of the sustainable debt universe," said Mahmood.

China, Chile, Turkey and Mexico are the biggest issuers currently.

global debt markets IIF Institute of International Finance sustainable debt

Global sustainable debt issuance will crack $1 trillion mark in 2021: IIF

China to join Pakistan blast probe, backs away from calling it bomb attack

Bus accident near Dasu not a terror attack: Qureshi tells Chinese counterpart

US State Dept refrains from clarifying ‘military bases’ question

Peace in Afghanistan crucial for regional connectivity: PM Imran

OPEC sees world oil demand reaching pre-pandemic level in 2022

Two security personnel martyred in terror attack near Pasni

Rival claims over fate of Afghan town on border with Pakistan

UAE takes back condition of Covid-19 vaccine attestation for Pakistani travellers

Pakistan reports 2,545 Covid-19 cases in a single day, highest since May 29

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters