Business & Finance
Morgan Stanley profit rises on capital market, deal-making boom
- The Wall Street bank said its net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $3.4 billion, or $1.85 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $3.05 billion, or $1.96 per share, a year earlier.
15 Jul 2021
Morgan Stanley reported a more than 11% jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, as its investment banking business benefited from record levels of activity in deal making and capital markets.
The Wall Street bank said its net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $3.4 billion, or $1.85 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $3.05 billion, or $1.96 per share, a year earlier.
Credit Suisse poaches Morgan Stanley banker for global industrials
Analysts on average were expecting the bank to report a profit of $1.65 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Terrorism cannot be ruled out in Dasu incident: Fawad Chaudhry
Morgan Stanley profit rises on capital market, deal-making boom
China to join Pakistan blast probe, backs away from calling it bomb attack
Bus accident near Dasu not a terror attack: Qureshi tells Chinese counterpart
US State Dept refrains from clarifying ‘military bases’ question
Two security personnel martyred in terror attack near Pasni
Peace in Afghanistan crucial for regional connectivity: PM Imran
Rival claims over fate of Afghan town on border with Pakistan
UAE-attested Covid vaccine certificates made mandatory for Pakistani travelers
Pakistan reports 2,545 Covid-19 cases in a single day, highest since May 29
Afghan government says it retakes Pakistan border crossing from Taliban
Taliban offer three-month ceasefire in return for prisoner release
Read more stories
Comments