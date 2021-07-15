Two security personnel martyred in terror attack near Pasni

(Karachi) At least two security personnel, including a Captain, embraced martyrdom when terrorists targeted the security forces using an improvised explosive device in Khuda Bux Bazar near Pasni, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations stated on Thursday.

The military's media wing said that the martyred personnel were identified as Captain Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman.

It added that a search operation is underway in the area to apprehend the perpetrators. Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. It said that security forces are determined to neutralize such nefarious designs at all costs.

Earlier, three personnel of security forces embraced martyrdom and two others sustained injuries in an armed clash with terrorists in district Bolan of Balochistan.

The ISPR stated that the Pak-Army in cooperation with a secret agency conducted an intelligence-based operation in Killi Rashi, a mountainous area of Tehsil Mach, District Bolan. During the exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists, three commandos namely Hawalar Ali Zaman, Sepoy Asif Iqbal, and Sepoy Zuhaib embraced martyrdom while on the other hand, terrorists also suffered casualties.