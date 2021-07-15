ANL 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.7%)
ASL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.93%)
BOP 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
FCCL 22.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
FFBL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
FFL 22.23 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.68%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.57%)
GGL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.53%)
JSCL 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.93%)
KAPCO 39.81 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.01%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.32%)
MDTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
MLCF 46.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 169.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.08%)
PACE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.13%)
PAEL 34.69 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.11%)
PIBTL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 48.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.26%)
TELE 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.1%)
TRG 170.59 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (2.15%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.4%)
WTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,210 Increased By ▲ 40.91 (0.79%)
BR30 26,915 Increased By ▲ 341.28 (1.28%)
KSE100 47,713 Increased By ▲ 221.66 (0.47%)
KSE30 19,164 Increased By ▲ 118.48 (0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Two security personnel martyred in terror attack near Pasni

  • The martyred personnel were identified as Captain Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman
  • ISPR says a search operation is underway in the area to apprehend the perpetrators
Fahad Zulfikar 15 Jul 2021

(Karachi) At least two security personnel, including a Captain, embraced martyrdom when terrorists targeted the security forces using an improvised explosive device in Khuda Bux Bazar near Pasni, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations stated on Thursday.

The military's media wing said that the martyred personnel were identified as Captain Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman.

It added that a search operation is underway in the area to apprehend the perpetrators. Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. It said that security forces are determined to neutralize such nefarious designs at all costs.

Three FC soldiers martyred in Balochistan

Earlier, three personnel of security forces embraced martyrdom and two others sustained injuries in an armed clash with terrorists in district Bolan of Balochistan.

Five FC soldiers embrace martyrdom in Sibi attack: ISPR

The ISPR stated that the Pak-Army in cooperation with a secret agency conducted an intelligence-based operation in Killi Rashi, a mountainous area of Tehsil Mach, District Bolan. During the exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists, three commandos namely Hawalar Ali Zaman, Sepoy Asif Iqbal, and Sepoy Zuhaib embraced martyrdom while on the other hand, terrorists also suffered casualties.

ISPR terrorists security forces martyred Pasni Operation IED device cowardly act

Two security personnel martyred in terror attack near Pasni

War of words between Tarin, NAB intensifies

Tarbela 4th extension project: TI-P refuses to accept ministry’s assertion

Power theft: Govt decides to amend law

Taliban offer three-month ceasefire in return for prisoner release

Senate panel defers Cos (Amend) Bill: SECP told to amend clauses to facilitate start-ups

Appointment of CEO PGJDC: Ministry’s summary rejected

PM launches succession certificate initiative for Punjab

Thar Coal Block 6: Sindh blames Centre for ‘blocking’ UK-based company’s investment

Sindh govt orders reclosure of schools, recreational places

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters