ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
ASC 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
FNEL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
GGGL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.56%)
GGL 48.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
NETSOL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.39%)
PACE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
PAEL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.17%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PRL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
TELE 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.82%)
UNITY 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
BR100 5,169 Decreased By ▼ -5.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 26,574 Decreased By ▼ -197.61 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,491 Increased By ▲ 10.98 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,046 Decreased By ▼ -32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 Index inches up: BRIndex100 ends flat

Recorder Report 15 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Wednesday remained under selling pressure as local investors opted to book profit before Eid holidays. BRIndex100 closed at 5,172.33 points, down 1.1 points or 0.02 percent. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,188.48 points and intraday low of 5,162.12 points. Volumes stood at 442.900 million shares.

BRIndex30 declined by 153.38 points or 0.57 percent to close at 26,627.64 points with a turnover of 266.357 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index however managed to close on positive note gaining 10.97 points or 0.02 percent and closed at 47,491.47 points. Daily trading volumes on ready counter increased to 508.283 million shares as compared to 496.822 million shares traded Tuesday.

Foreign investors however remained net buyers of equities worth $4.116 million. The market capitalization declined by Rs 13 billion to Rs 8.283 trillion. Out of total 435 active scrips, 243 closed in negative and 172 in positive while the value of 20 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 44.691 million shares however lost Rs 0.10 to close at Rs 3.42 followed by Ghani Global Glass that increased by Rs 1.38 to close at Rs 29.82 with 44.071 million shares. Exide Pak and Indus Motor Co were the top gainers increasing by Rs 41.64 and Rs 38.38 respectively to close at Rs 596.91 and Rs 1240.23 while Unilever Foods and Philip Morris Pak were the top losers declining by Rs 121.00 and Rs 50.38 respectively to close at Rs 16349.00 and Rs 970.25.

BR Automobile Assembler Index increased by 106.87 points or 1.1 percent to close at 9,822.69 points with total turnover of 7.353 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 3.76 points or 0.05 percent to close at 7,351.25 points with 13.523 million shares. BR Commercial Banks Index lost 27.51 points or 0.3 percent to close at 9,170.28 points with 30.735 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index decreased by 7.29 points or 0.13 percent to close at 5,655.22 points with 23.917 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index inched up by 0.44 points or 0.01 percent to close at 4,011.79 points with 19.982 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 4,566.60 points, down 7.98 points or 0.17 percent with 127.760 million shares.

An analyst at JS Global Capital said that the rising Covid cases and lack of positive triggers resulted in range-bound activity where market participants preferred to book profits on the higher side. The local bourse traded between a high and low of 47,595 and 47,442 points, respectively.

Textile sector remained in limelight where NML (up 3.0 percent) and GATM (up 4.7 percent) closed higher while NCL (up 7.5 percent) closed at its upper circuit.

Total traded volume stood at 508 million shares where WTL (down 2.8 percent), GGGL (up 4.9 percent), TPL (up 4.7 percent), KEL (up 0.3 percent) and TPLP (down 6.5 percent) were volume leaders for the day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE100 foreign investors BRIndex100 BRIndex30 WorldCall Telecom Eid holidays

KSE-100 Index inches up: BRIndex100 ends flat

War of words between Tarin, NAB intensifies

Mamnoon Hussain dies

US lets Iran use frozen funds to pay back Japan, South Korea

Taliban seize Chaman border crossing

Tarbela 4th extension project: TI-P refuses to accept ministry’s assertion

Power theft: Govt decides to amend law

PM launches succession certificate initiative for Punjab

Gas leakage caused blast: FO

SBP’s reserves hit over 4-year high: $1bn Eurobond proceeds received

Sindh govt orders reclosure of schools, recreational places

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.