KSE-100 Index inches up: BRIndex100 ends flat

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Wednesday remained under selling pressure as local investors opted to book profit before Eid holidays. BRIndex100 closed at 5,172.33 points, down 1.1 points or 0.02 percent. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,188.48 points and intraday low of 5,162.12 points. Volumes stood at 442.900 million shares.

BRIndex30 declined by 153.38 points or 0.57 percent to close at 26,627.64 points with a turnover of 266.357 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index however managed to close on positive note gaining 10.97 points or 0.02 percent and closed at 47,491.47 points. Daily trading volumes on ready counter increased to 508.283 million shares as compared to 496.822 million shares traded Tuesday.

Foreign investors however remained net buyers of equities worth $4.116 million. The market capitalization declined by Rs 13 billion to Rs 8.283 trillion. Out of total 435 active scrips, 243 closed in negative and 172 in positive while the value of 20 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 44.691 million shares however lost Rs 0.10 to close at Rs 3.42 followed by Ghani Global Glass that increased by Rs 1.38 to close at Rs 29.82 with 44.071 million shares. Exide Pak and Indus Motor Co were the top gainers increasing by Rs 41.64 and Rs 38.38 respectively to close at Rs 596.91 and Rs 1240.23 while Unilever Foods and Philip Morris Pak were the top losers declining by Rs 121.00 and Rs 50.38 respectively to close at Rs 16349.00 and Rs 970.25.

BR Automobile Assembler Index increased by 106.87 points or 1.1 percent to close at 9,822.69 points with total turnover of 7.353 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 3.76 points or 0.05 percent to close at 7,351.25 points with 13.523 million shares. BR Commercial Banks Index lost 27.51 points or 0.3 percent to close at 9,170.28 points with 30.735 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index decreased by 7.29 points or 0.13 percent to close at 5,655.22 points with 23.917 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index inched up by 0.44 points or 0.01 percent to close at 4,011.79 points with 19.982 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 4,566.60 points, down 7.98 points or 0.17 percent with 127.760 million shares.

An analyst at JS Global Capital said that the rising Covid cases and lack of positive triggers resulted in range-bound activity where market participants preferred to book profits on the higher side. The local bourse traded between a high and low of 47,595 and 47,442 points, respectively.

Textile sector remained in limelight where NML (up 3.0 percent) and GATM (up 4.7 percent) closed higher while NCL (up 7.5 percent) closed at its upper circuit.

Total traded volume stood at 508 million shares where WTL (down 2.8 percent), GGGL (up 4.9 percent), TPL (up 4.7 percent), KEL (up 0.3 percent) and TPLP (down 6.5 percent) were volume leaders for the day.

