ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
ASC 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
FNEL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
GGGL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.56%)
GGL 48.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
NETSOL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.39%)
PACE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
PAEL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.17%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PRL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
TELE 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.82%)
UNITY 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
BR100 5,169 Decreased By ▼ -5.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 26,574 Decreased By ▼ -197.61 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,491 Increased By ▲ 10.98 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,046 Decreased By ▼ -32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Appointment of CEO PGJDC: Ministry’s summary rejected

Mushtaq Ghumman 15 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has rejected a summary of Ministry of Industries and Production (MoI&P) on appointment of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Gems and Jewellery Development Company (PGJDC), saying that none of the candidates fulfils merit, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The Industries & Production Division briefed the Cabinet that the Pakistan Gems and Jewellery Development Company (PGJDC) was established in 2006 as a 'not for profit company' under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 (now Companies Act 2017), as a subsidiary of Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC), under the administrative control of the Industries & Production Division. The guiding aim of the Company was to make precious stone cutting and jewellery manufacturing in Pakistan competitive at the international level, by supporting the value chain and ancillary trades.

Shahid Iqbal Qureshi, a member of Board of Directors of PGJDC, was assigned the look-after charge of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), PGJDC, on October 25, 2019, for a period of three months or till the appointment of a regular incumbent, whichever was earlier. Later, in pursuance of the approval of the Cabinet, the Industries and Production Division assigned additional charge of the post of CEO to Joint Secretary (Administration & Finance) of the Division, for a period of three months from December 8, 2020 or till the appointment of a regular CEO, whichever was earlier.

The position of CEO, PGJDC, was advertised in national press on September 1, 2020. Twenty-nine people applied for the post and ten were shortlisted for interviews by the Board of Directors (BoD) PGJDC, as recommended by the Human Resource and Nomination Committee of BoD.

During its 40th Board meeting held on 30th November, 2020, the BoD of PGJDC conducted interviews of ten shortlisted candidates. After due deliberation and keeping in view the laid down criteria, the BoD, unanimously, recommended a panel comprising the following three candidates for appointment as CEO, PGJDC, with merit points indicated against each: (i) Naveed Athar Sheikh; (ii) Engr. Muhammad Yousaf and; (iii) Shakoor Ahmed. Upon the recommendation of the Board, the credentials of the shortlisted candidates were scrutinized for the fulfillment of all the documentary/codal requirements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Federal Cabinet Board of Directors PIDC PGJDC Shahid Iqbal Qureshi Naveed Athar Sheikh

Appointment of CEO PGJDC: Ministry’s summary rejected

Mamnoon Hussain dies

US lets Iran use frozen funds to pay back Japan, South Korea

Taliban seize Chaman border crossing

Tarbela 4th extension project: TI-P refuses to accept ministry’s assertion

Power theft: Govt decides to amend law

PM launches succession certificate initiative for Punjab

Gas leakage caused blast: FO

SBP’s reserves hit over 4-year high: $1bn Eurobond proceeds received

Sindh govt orders reclosure of schools, recreational places

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters