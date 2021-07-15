ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
Hearts of PM and Kashmiris beat in unison: CM

Recorder Report 15 Jul 2021

LAHORE: The hearts of PM Imran Khan and Kashmiris beat in unison and the Kashmiri voters will reaffirm their support to PTI on Election Day by stamping the bat symbol, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, said.

Slamming opprobrious remarks by the opposition in the AJK election campaign, the CM said that it shows their feeblemindedness.

In a statement, the CM said the opposition has repudiated all the democratic and moral norms in the society. It seems the opposition leaders are horrified after failed public meetings, he added and asserted that the PTI will win the AJK election, the frustration is looming large on the faces of opposition leaders, he said.

He said the strong role of PM Imran Khan will be remembered forever for boldly advocating the cause of Kashmir at every forum. Defeat is the fate of looters and thieves as their politics has come to an end, he added. Moreover, talking to Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana MNA, he said the Punjab government is following the agenda of composite development and a district development package has been chalked out to ensure the growth of every area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

