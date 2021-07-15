10 die in rain-related incidents in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR: 10 persons have been died and 10 houses partially damaged in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Wednesday.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has already announced the conducting of survey to collect data regarding losses due to rains to pay compensation to the affectees in the province.

A spokesperson of KP PDMA has said that Secretary Relief on the directives of the chief secretary Khyber Pakthunkhwa has visited rain-affected areas in Abbottabad and Director General PDMA arrived in Shangla to review ongoing relief activities in rain-hit areas.

Secretary Relief, Yousaf Rahim has directed the district administrations to expedite the relief operation and provide all possible assistance to people in rain-affected areas.

Director General KP PDMA, Sharif Hussain said that focal persons have been nominated for nine districts that were declared sensitive. He said that PDMA had provided relief goods and funds to all districts to effectively cope with any emergency situation. He said that PDMA was in touch with all concerned organizations to conduct relief operation.

According to Rescue 1122, one seminary student was killed and six injured when roof of a seminary caved in due to torrential rain and winds in Lakki Marwat.

