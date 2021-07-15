ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
ASC 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
FNEL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
GGGL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.56%)
GGL 48.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
NETSOL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.39%)
PACE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
PAEL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.17%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PRL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
TELE 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.82%)
UNITY 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
BR100 5,169 Decreased By ▼ -5.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 26,574 Decreased By ▼ -197.61 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,491 Increased By ▲ 10.98 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,046 Decreased By ▼ -32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NPO to launch ‘National Productivity Movement’

Abdul Rasheed Azad 15 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Productivity Organization (NPO) has decided to launch “National Productivity Movement” in a bid to create awareness on the use of modern innovative techniques and technology in various sectors of the country’s economy, which is essential for the promotion of sustainable productivity.

This was stated by the NPO chief, Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry, here on Tuesday, while addressing a press conference, adding that there is a need for awareness on productivity in Pakistan at all levels, including industry, agriculture, academia, and the general public.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) NPO said that realising sustainable productivity as an important factor for achieving competitiveness and target GDP growth, the Ministry of Industries and Production emphasised to launch a comprehensive productivity movement as successfully done in the other developed countries such as Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and Malaysia.

The nations that have worked in the recent past have improved their productivity standards at various sectors, including Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore, today have economies that are competitive with the outside world and now have the status of emerging economies at the regional and global levels.

The mainstay of the economic development of these countries has been on their productive workforce and in reality these countries are exporting the skills of their productive workforce.

He informed the main stages and objectives of the productivity movement are to create awareness, productivity design and development stage, implementation level and finally continuous improvement.

At present, various sectors of the national economy are suffering from lack of competitiveness and inefficiency due to productivity issues, where “We need to improve in inputs.”

He said that due to productivity issues, Pakistan has lost competitiveness in the global market and now the government is working on a medium- and long-term plan to improve it.

He said that through this awareness campaign, NPO will engage national and international productivity experts, who may help and guide in design and development of activities to be launched during awareness campaigns and identify products and services to be developed during the product design and development stage.

Through this drive at the national level the NPO would also spread productivity promotional material, booklets, documentaries, productivity news and journals.

He said, “We would also go to educational institutions for conducting productivity workshops. The productivity awareness campaign will also start through print, electronic and social media and also celebrating productivity day and week.”

Alamgir Chaudhry said that competitiveness in public and private sectors must be promoted to increase industrial productivity for achieving economic growth and prosperity.

He said, “We need to be efficient in our productivity tools including output increase, human resources, technology and process of different industrial value chains for achieving industrial growth to enhance our trade volume with the world.”

“The local industrial sector is lacking the efficiency in its value chain through technology, productivity, innovation; managerial productivity and human labour productivity, which are the major tools to enhance the productivity and efficiency in the local industrial sector,” he said.

While sharing the cooperation of NPO with different industries, he said that his organisation was fully committed to cooperate with the major sectors of economy including agriculture, textile, leather, sports to enhance the efficiency of the value chains of these sectors for achieving productivity at optimum level.

He said that the main focus of his organisation was to take initiatives and implement programmes that inculcate productivity and quality culture in Pakistan to compete with other regional and global competitors.

The CEO said that the NPO has also launched a “National Master Plan” on the pattern of Singapore, which achieved the optimum level of productivity in the last decade and proved the most efficient public and private sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

GDP growth National Productivity Organization Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry National Master Plan

NPO to launch ‘National Productivity Movement’

War of words between Tarin, NAB intensifies

Mamnoon Hussain dies

US lets Iran use frozen funds to pay back Japan, South Korea

Taliban seize Chaman border crossing

Tarbela 4th extension project: TI-P refuses to accept ministry’s assertion

Power theft: Govt decides to amend law

PM launches succession certificate initiative for Punjab

Gas leakage caused blast: FO

SBP’s reserves hit over 4-year high: $1bn Eurobond proceeds received

Sindh govt orders reclosure of schools, recreational places

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.