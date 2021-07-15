Jakhrani’s pre-arrest bail plea approved

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday approved the pre-arrest bail plea of the Adviser to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Prisons, Aijaz Jakhrani, till July 19, 2021.

A two-member bench of the SC approved the bail after Aijaz Jakhrani filed the interim pre-arrest bail plea at the Karachi registry of the apex court, requesting the Supreme Court to stop the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting him.

“I am ready to cooperate with NAB in the investigations,” he said.

SC judge Justice Munib Akhtar got annoyed during the bail hearing over bringing a mob inside the court premises.

“Why you have brought so many people inside the court?” the judge asked and sought an assurance from Aijaz Jakhrani that such action would not be repeated.

The adviser assured the court of not repeating it and denied that the mob had anything to do with him.

The provincial advisor recently evaded arrest after a NAB team that raided his home in Jacobabad was surrounded by his supporters and attacked. NAB in a reference accused Aijaz Jakhrani and four others of their alleged involvement in massive corruption.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021