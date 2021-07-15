More rains expected from 17th

KARACHI: More rains are expected from July 17 as the monsoon currents continue to penetrate into eastern Sindh, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

Under the prevailing weather system, it said, rain-wind-thunder-storm with a few moderate to heavy falls at times are likely in all districts of lower parts till July 16 and central and upper areas of Sindh till July 17, 2021.

The persistent rain-showers may create water logging in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu and Nawabshah districts during the period, it warned.

More rain-wind thunderstorm-thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and Sindh on Thursday. Scattered heavy falls are also likely in Punjab, Kashmir and Khyber-Pukhtunkhwa during the period. Widespread rain-wind-thundershower fell in Punjab, Khyber-Pukhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Balochistan, upper and central Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Maximum of the rainfall was recorded in Mangla 99 mm, Chakwal 88 mm, Sargodha 60 mm, Mandi Bahauddin 53 mm, Joharabad 52 mm, Jhelum 43 mm, Layyah 41 mm, Bhakkar 36 mm, Kotli 35 mm, Faisalabad 29 mm and Kot Addu 28 mm. In Addition, rain at D I Khan Airport was 23 mm, Rawalakot 19 mm, Turbat and Gujrat 18 mm, each, Chaklala 17 mm, D I Khan City 15 mm, Kalat and Attock 12 mm, each, Garhidupatta and Sakrand 11mm, each, Parachinar 10 mm.

