ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
ASC 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
FNEL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
GGGL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.56%)
GGL 48.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
NETSOL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.39%)
PACE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
PAEL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.17%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PRL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
TELE 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.82%)
UNITY 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
BR100 5,169 Decreased By ▼ -5.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 26,574 Decreased By ▼ -197.61 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,491 Increased By ▲ 10.98 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,046 Decreased By ▼ -32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

More rains expected from 17th

Recorder Report 15 Jul 2021

KARACHI: More rains are expected from July 17 as the monsoon currents continue to penetrate into eastern Sindh, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

Under the prevailing weather system, it said, rain-wind-thunder-storm with a few moderate to heavy falls at times are likely in all districts of lower parts till July 16 and central and upper areas of Sindh till July 17, 2021.

The persistent rain-showers may create water logging in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu and Nawabshah districts during the period, it warned.

More rain-wind thunderstorm-thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and Sindh on Thursday. Scattered heavy falls are also likely in Punjab, Kashmir and Khyber-Pukhtunkhwa during the period. Widespread rain-wind-thundershower fell in Punjab, Khyber-Pukhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Balochistan, upper and central Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Maximum of the rainfall was recorded in Mangla 99 mm, Chakwal 88 mm, Sargodha 60 mm, Mandi Bahauddin 53 mm, Joharabad 52 mm, Jhelum 43 mm, Layyah 41 mm, Bhakkar 36 mm, Kotli 35 mm, Faisalabad 29 mm and Kot Addu 28 mm. In Addition, rain at D I Khan Airport was 23 mm, Rawalakot 19 mm, Turbat and Gujrat 18 mm, each, Chaklala 17 mm, D I Khan City 15 mm, Kalat and Attock 12 mm, each, Garhidupatta and Sakrand 11mm, each, Parachinar 10 mm.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

rains met office Karachi weather

More rains expected from 17th

War of words between Tarin, NAB intensifies

Mamnoon Hussain dies

US lets Iran use frozen funds to pay back Japan, South Korea

Taliban seize Chaman border crossing

Tarbela 4th extension project: TI-P refuses to accept ministry’s assertion

Power theft: Govt decides to amend law

PM launches succession certificate initiative for Punjab

Gas leakage caused blast: FO

SBP’s reserves hit over 4-year high: $1bn Eurobond proceeds received

Sindh govt orders reclosure of schools, recreational places

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.