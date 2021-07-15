ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
ASC 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
FNEL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
GGGL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.56%)
GGL 48.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
NETSOL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.39%)
PACE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
PAEL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.17%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PRL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
TELE 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.82%)
UNITY 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
BR100 5,169 Decreased By ▼ -5.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 26,574 Decreased By ▼ -197.61 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,491 Increased By ▲ 10.98 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,046 Decreased By ▼ -32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

RD on export of reclaimed/re-melted lead: DGCV Karachi withdraws valuation ruling

Sohail Sarfraz 15 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has withdrawn valuation ruling relating to the imposition of the regulatory duty on the export of reclaimed/re-melted lead from July 7, 2021.

According to a new valuation ruling issued by the directorate, Customs values on exports of reclaimed/re-melted lead were determined vide valuation ruling no 543/2013 dated 12-03-2013, for levy of regulatory duty.

A representation was received from M/s METPAK Industries (Pvt) Ltd to rationalise the values of said metal in light of the current market because the ruling is more than eight years old.

Accordingly, an exercise was initialed to re-determine customs values of subject terms in terms of section 25-A of the Customs Act1969.

Meetings with stakeholders including exporters, manufacturers, representative’s trade bodies and federations/chambers were held to discuss the current international prices.

The stakeholders did not submit required supporting documents in this regard.

They further stated that there is no export of subject goods; therefore, there was no need of any valuation ruling. The exports data was checked and no exports for the subject goods were found since 2019.

The point of views of MCC Export Custom House, Karachi and Port Qasim was also sought, wherein MCC Port Qasim reported that no export has ever taken place from the Collectorate, whereas, MCC Custom House suggested that VR may be withdrawn provided the same is considered to be re-issued, if exports takes place in future.

In view of above, the valuation ruling No543/2013 dated 12-03-2013 is hereby withdrawn.

The Collectorates are advised to assess the goods, if exported, under section 25 of the Customs Act 1969.

The Collectorates are however, required to monitor the price trends of the commodity closely and remain vigilant during assessment, so as to prevent any revenue leakage.

If at any time, the clearance Collectorates observes distortions regarding values, they may send a reference to the Directorate General of Customs Valuation for issuance of fresh Valuation Ruling under section 25-A of the Customs Act1969, the ruling added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Port Qasim exporters Customs Act1969 MCC Export Custom House

RD on export of reclaimed/re-melted lead: DGCV Karachi withdraws valuation ruling

War of words between Tarin, NAB intensifies

Mamnoon Hussain dies

US lets Iran use frozen funds to pay back Japan, South Korea

Taliban seize Chaman border crossing

Tarbela 4th extension project: TI-P refuses to accept ministry’s assertion

Power theft: Govt decides to amend law

PM launches succession certificate initiative for Punjab

Gas leakage caused blast: FO

SBP’s reserves hit over 4-year high: $1bn Eurobond proceeds received

Sindh govt orders reclosure of schools, recreational places

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.